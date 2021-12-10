Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI): Out of the seven Omicron cases detected in Pune, five people have tested negative and two are in stable condition, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday.

"Out of seven Omicron cases in the district, five patients tested negative and others are stable," said the Deputy Chief Minister while briefing reporters here about the new variant of COVID-19 detected in Pune.

Also Read | Odisha: Five Deer Skins Seized in Balipatna, 2 Arrested.

Pawar held a meeting with state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and other officials on Friday to review the COVID-19 situation in Pune.

Owing to the rising concerns about Omicron, Pawar said that foreign returnees to the state were being tracked and officials keeping a watch on their health.

Also Read | Google Reportedly Planning To Bring Android Games to Windows PCs in 2022.

"In Maharashtra, we have tracked and traced a total of 4,604 foreign travellers. The administration is contacting them and asking about their health regularly," he noted.

The minister said that Pune district has reached the target of vaccinating 100 per cent of its eligible population with the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the second district in Maharashtra to do so after Mumbai.

"Eligible beneficiaries in Pune are 100 per cent vaccinated with first dose against COVID-19. It is the second district in the state to do so. In last 10 days, on average the vaccination pace has increased in the state. However, in some places, people are a bit reluctant about vaccination. A decision will be taken soon to increase the pace and cater to vaccine hesitancy," he added.

According to the deputy chief minister, in cities like Baramati, Daund and Indapur, the second dose vaccination is low.

"We have appointed two specials officers and have tasked them with using all the agencies of the district administration to increase the vaccination number of the second dose beneficiaries for these areas," Pawar said.

He also informed that officials have been directed to hold blood donation camps similar to that organized for vaccination. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)