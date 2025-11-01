Initiatives taken by the Ministry of Minority Affairs to strengthen Haj infrastructure and enhance facilities for minority communities (Photo: PIB)

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): Mumbai will soon see a new Haj House coming up at Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The project marks a major step forward in the ongoing efforts of the Ministry of Minority Affairs to modernise Haj infrastructure and provide improved facilities for pilgrims, the Ministry stated on Saturday.

Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, conducted a site visit to the proposed location of the new Haj House at Kharghar, accompanied by the officials from the Haj Committee of India (HCoI) and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

During the visit, the Secretary reviewed the layout and design plan for the upcoming facility and discussed the implementation timeline and technical aspects of the project with the concerned officials. The visit also included discussions on connectivity, logistics and amenities to ensure that the new Haj House effectively caters to the needs of Haj pilgrims.

Prior to this, the Secretary chaired a review meeting in Mumbai with officials from the HCoI, CPWD and the Government of Maharashtra. The discussions focused on the ongoing preparations for Haj 2026, including the structural audit and improvement of the existing Haj House in Mumbai. Emphasis was placed on ensuring smooth coordination among stakeholders to provide a safe and seamless pilgrimage experience, the release stated.

The meeting also included a review of some minority welfare schemes - Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) and Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS).

Secretary also emphasised the importance of timely implementation, optimal resource utilisation and measurable outcomes benefiting minority communities.

"Ministry of Minority Affairs continues to work towards strengthening infrastructure for Haj operations, while advancing inclusive development and empowerment initiatives for minority communities across the country," the release stated. (ANI)

