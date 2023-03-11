Jaipur, Mar 11 (PTI) Oil producers have urged the government to declare Rajasthan as a mustard state as it accounts for 40-45 per cent of the country's production of the oilseed, an industry official said on Saturday.

The president of Mustard Oil Producers Association of India (MOPA), Babu Lal Data told reporters here that the body under the aegis of the Central Organization for Oil Industry and Trade (COOIT) is organising a seminar here to discuss various issues of the edible oil industry.

"We have been repeatedly urging the government to declare Rajasthan as a mustard state. About 40-45 per cent of the country's mustard output is contributed by Rajasthan. It is such a crop which requires the least amount of water for growth," Data said.

The 43rd edition of the two-day All India Rabi Oilseeds seminar began in Jaipur on Saturday.

