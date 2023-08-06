New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The Delhi Police recovered on Sunday an old shell in the Munak canal in the Rohini sector, officials said.

The shell was found in the canal in Rohini Sector 28, in the jurisdiction of Samaypur Badli police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

Also Read | Munesh Gurjar Suspended: Rajasthan Government Suspends Jaipur Mayor After Her Husband Arrested in Bribery Case.

It appears to be an old and hollow shell but all precautions are being taken to dispose of it, Singh added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)