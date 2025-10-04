New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday attended the 6th Hadoti Milan Sammelan as Chief Guest at the Dr SC Subrahmanyam Auditorium, ICAR, Pusa in the national capital.

He called upon everyone to take collective responsibility in further strengthening the identity of Kota, Bundi and the entire Hadoti region, while also addressing the problems of people living in villages and towns. He said that even while living and working in Delhi, it must be ensured that no person from the region feels neglected.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar's Mother Honey Irani's Driver Charged for Financial Fraud of INR 12 Lakh.

On this occasion, Birla said that the contribution of the Hadoti region is directly linked with the stream of national development. He emphasized that this Sammelan is not merely a social event but a resolve to preserve our heritage, traditions and cultural identity. He further said that the people of Hadoti are bringing glory to the nation in diverse fields such as education, administration, trade and technology, which is the true strength of the region.

A large number of people from the Hadoti region, residing in Delhi and other parts of the country, were present at the Sammelan. Folk art, folk songs and traditional attire from Hadoti were special highlights of the occasion.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 9 Years After Acquittal by Supreme Court in Child Rape Case, Man Awarded Life Imprisonment for Raping Minor Girl in Shravasti.

In his address, Birla laid special emphasis on Hadoti's culture, history and social unity. He remarked that no matter how far a person from Hadoti may go in India or abroad, their language will always remain Hadoti. He described Hadoti as a land where there has never been a crisis of basic sustenance, which is why its people rarely face displacement. Seeing such a large gathering of people from Hadoti in Delhi, he said, was a deeply satisfying experience for him.

Birla urged the community members that whenever they visit their villages, towns or the region, they should bring forth the issues and problems faced by local people and communicate them to his office. Be it arranging medical treatment for a patient, resolving pension-related difficulties, inclusion under the Food Security Scheme, or any other matter--his office, he assured, is always open to every person from Hadoti.

He further said that the people of Hadoti's villages and towns, particularly the younger generation, should draw inspiration from those who have achieved success in Delhi, the national capital, and other major cities. It is their responsibility, he added, to support their community and provide guidance to society. Birla proudly mentioned that today, Kota stone, Kota coriander, Kota Doria sarees and Kota kachori are not only recognized in India but across the world.

Concluding his address, the Lok Sabha Speaker affirmed that his office will always remain open for the service of the Hadoti region, and he will continue to work tirelessly to further strengthen the region's progress, education, culture and identity. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)