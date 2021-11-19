New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, along with other members of Parliament paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Central Hall of Parliament on her 104th birth anniversary on Friday.

Earlier in the day congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to the late Prime Minister and his grandmother Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

"Indira Gandhi's name is inscribed in golden letters among the list of most promising prime ministers of this country. Her biggest strength was to be among people to share their joys and sorrows. Grandma, your courage always inspires. I still find you with me. Heartfelt tribute," Gandhi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Indira Gandhi.

"I pay my tributes to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary," Prime Minister tweeted.

Born on November 19, 1917, to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman prime minister of the country from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984. (ANI)

