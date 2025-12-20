Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reviewed the preparations for the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25 and the inauguration of the newly constructed Rashtra Prerna Sthal.

According to an official release, CM Yogi said that this landmark project, being dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will emerge as a powerful symbol of national consciousness, cultural heritage, and pride.

The birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is celebrated on December 25 across the country.

CM Yogi Adityanath stated that the statues of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Ji installed at Rashtra Prerna Sthal will inspire future generations to understand and imbibe the ideals of national unity, Integral Humanism, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that all arrangements related to security, traffic management, protocol, hospitality, and crowd control meet the highest standards, keeping in view the presence of the Prime Minister. He made it clear that there should be zero tolerance for negligence at any level, the release stated.

He instructed that all final touch-ups--including landscaping, gardens, the museum, amphitheatre, and beautification of approach roads--be completed within the stipulated timeline. Reviewing preparations for the arrival of nearly two lakh people from across the state, the Chief Minister assessed transport plans, parking layouts, bus routes, control rooms, and medical units, and directed that nodal officers be deployed for every bus cluster, parking zone, and entry gate.

CM Yogi further instructed the police and district administration to implement multi-layered security arrangements along VVIP routes, the helipad, the main venue, and public congregation areas. He emphasised the installation of clear signage for traffic diversions, parking facilities, and pedestrian movement to ensure smooth public access. He also stressed seamless coordination and time-bound execution across media management, reception arrangements, cultural programmes, and all protocol-related components.

According to the release, the Rashtra Prerna Sthal is developed over 65 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 230 crore, which includes the 65-feet-tall bronze statues of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

It also includes a modern museum showcasing the lives, ideas, and contributions of national leaders, a rally ground and main stage with a capacity of nearly two lakh people, amphitheatre, meditation centre, vipassana-yoga centre, cafeteria, and civic amenities and well-planned layout with attractive landscaping, clear zoning, ample parking, and robust security arrangements, the release stated. (ANI)

