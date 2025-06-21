Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Jun 21 (PTI) An on-duty police constable died on the spot when his service rifle accidentally went off in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar) Amit Kumar Anand said constable Mithilesh Yadav was on patrol duty near Banadag railway siding of NTPC when he suddenly slipped and the INSAS rifle he was carrying went off. Yadav died on the spot after a bullet hit him, the officer said.

Yadav was rushed to Sheikh Bhikari Medical College and Hospital, where doctor declared him dead.

The deceased hailed from the state's Garwah district.

