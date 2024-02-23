Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that the transformed appearance of Seer Govardhanpur reflects the essence of Kashi.

Speaking on the occasion of the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, the Chief Minister stated, "A decade ago, this vision seemed distant amidst controversies and logistical challenges. However, under the guidance and leadership of the Prime Minister, today the holy shrine of revered Sant Ravidas Maharaj is seen shining with new divinity and grandeur."

During this, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation of spiritual tourism development projects related to the Sant Ravidas Temple in Seer Govardhanpur worth Rs. 101 crore. He highlighted that it was the third visit of the Prime Minister to Seer Govardhan, where he inaugurated the statue and park dedicated to Sant Ravidas.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Today, the foundation stone of the museum has been laid. By the time we celebrate his 650th birth anniversary, we anticipate the completion of a grand memorial museum within the next three years."

CM Yogi said that the country gained independence in 1947.

"Before that, people used to make announcements, but what work was done?' Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the teachings of Jagadguru Ramanand and Ravidas, has implemented initiatives on the ground. The mantra 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is visible in society. Every poor person is getting a home, a toilet, and an Ayushman Bharat guarantee of Rs 5 lakh," he said.

He said that all the essential needs of life are being fulfilled.

"For the first time in independent India, the work of honouring the Panch Teerths of Baba Saheb has been done. The entire country and society express gratitude to the Prime Minister for this," he further added.

The Chief Minister said that through the land of Kashi, PM Modi has provided new inspiration to the nation and the world. During the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone was concerned about how 140 crore Indians would survive, but under the leadership of the Prime Minister, arrangements for free testing, vaccines, and treatment were made. For the past four years, 80 crore people have been receiving free rations without discrimination.

On this occasion, BJP State President Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, Vice President of All India Ravidas Dharma Sangathan Navdeep Das, former MP Vijay Sampla, SS Dhillon, Satpal, Pradeep Das etc. were present. (ANI)

