New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): On the initiative of Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, now the attendants of patients will get free food in six hospitals of Delhi. Birla will flag off the "Prasadam Rath" from his New Delhi residence on Monday.

These prasadam Raths have facilities for cooking and heating food. They will provide hot, hygienic and nutritious food to the attendants of patients in six hospitals including Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Harding Hospital in the city.

These Prasadam Raths have been made available by Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla.

Till now food was being provided in packets to the attendants of 1000 patients in four hospitals every day by "Aao Saath Chale" organisation. But now on the initiative of the Speaker, the scheme has been expanded and Prasadam Raths have been conceptualized for providing hot, hygienic and nutritious food to the attendants of patients.

Birla will launch this facility on Monday at his Delhi residence. This service will soon be expanded to other hospitals in Delhi as well. (ANI)

