Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): One accused was arrested and shot, in an encounter that took place between the police and miscreants in Bisrakh police station of Greater Noida on Tuesday, an official said.

According to Noida police, during a checking by Bisrakh police, a Passion Pro motorcycle without a number plate, ridden by a suspect, was stopped near Charmurti The suspect attempted to flee towards ATS Gol Chakkar after turning the motorcycle back. Upon pursuit, the aforementioned culprit opened fire with the intention to fatally shoot the police team.

The culprit was identified as Atul (25), a resident of Mundee Bakapur village, Aurangabad police station area of Bulandshahr district.

In self-defense, the police fired, causing the culprit, to sustain a gunshot wound in his leg. The injured culprit was taken to the hospital for treatment, the police added.

One illegal firearm, caliber 315 bore, along with one empty cartridge and three live cartridges, caliber 315 bore, were recovered from the possession of the injured culprit, said the police.

The accused and his associates work in repossessing financed vehicles.

Further the police said that on March 31, while they were out for the recovery of vehicles, they went to a liquor shop in Haibatpur to purchase alcohol, but the salesman refused to sell them any. This angered them, and they shot the salesman.

An FIR has been register uner IPC section 302 and 504 at Bisrakh police station on the said incident.

The accused, who were injured in the confrontation, face multiple charges, and efforts are being made to arrest the other suspects, the police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

