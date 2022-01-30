Jaipur, Jan 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said a person can fulfil the purpose of his life by helping others with the spirit of service.

He said Mahatma Gandhi served leprosy patients with this thinking and made efforts to connect them with the mainstream of the society.

Also Read | ‘Bulli Bai’ App Case: Delhi Court Rejects Bail Plea of Main Accused Neeraj Bishnoi.

Addressing a programme organised by the Sarthak Manav Kusthashram on World Leprosy Day through a video-conference, Gehlot said when no one accepted leprosy patients, Gandhi embraced them and never hesitated to serve them.

"This reduced the hatred towards this disease and the patients in many sections of the society," he said.

Also Read | Assam: Toddler Girl Drinks Milk From Elephant in Golaghat, Video Goes Viral.

The veteran Congress leader said there is a need to create self-confidence and awareness among leprosy patients about their treatment.

Appreciating the Sarthak Manav Kusthashram for its work, Gehlot announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh to the organisation from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)