New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): As agitating farmers assemble at Gazipur border and tried to break police barricades, one carriageway of the National Highway 24 for Uttar Pradesh to Delhi has been closed for traffic on Thursday.

Likewise, a carriageway from Noida to Delhi at the Chilla border has been closed for traffic.

"One carriageway of NH 24 for UP to Delhi closed for traffic at Gazipur border. Carriageway from Noida to Delhi at Chilla border closed for traffic. People may use Apsara border on GT Rd, Bhopura border on Wazirabad road and DND flyover for Delhi from Uttar Pradesh side," Delhi Traffic Police informed.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders refused to accept tea or food offered by the government during the fourth round of talks with the Centre at Vigyan Bhawan on Thursday, amid the ongoing protest to repeal the new agricultural laws.

Before the meeting, the Union Agriculture Minister while talking to media persons hoped that the fourth round of dialogue will bring some positive outcome to the farmers' issues.

"Government is constantly discussing issues with farmers. Today is the fourth round of talks and I'm hoping for a positive outcome," said Tomar.

The meeting underway from morning broke for lunch. "One farmer asked the staff at Vigyan Bhawan if there was a canteen here. When we told him that there is food prepared and ready for you he said will not eat the food and tea of the government" a Vigyan Bhavan staffer told ANI.

Farmers then ordered in food from the gurudwara 'langar'.

Notably, farmers have warned that Thursday's talks are the "last chance" for the government to take a decision on the laws.

"Thursday is the last chance for the government to take a decision to repeal the laws. Otherwise, this movement will become huge and the government will fall," Pratibha Shinde of the Lok Sangharsh Morcha said.

Meanwhile, two farmers, who were participating in the agitation died on Wednesday. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to the families of the farmers, hailing from districts Mansa and Moga respectively.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

