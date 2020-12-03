New Delhi, December 3: Even as the recently enacted farm laws allow the farmers to sell their produce at markets across the country, two states governed by the Centre-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have restricted the scope of their procurement. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced that his government would not allow non-MP farmers to sell their grains via state procurement.

"I have decided that what the farmers in MP produce will be procured. But if sellers arrive from neighbouring state, we will not allow them," he said, adding that the trucks of those who violate the norm will be seized and "they will be sent to jails". PM Narendra Modi Says ‘New Farm Laws Provide Options to Farmers, Its Benefits Will Be Experienced Soon’.

Chouhan's warning came two days after his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar shut the doors for farmers from neighbouring Rajasthan to sell their bajra in the state. While the Rajasthan government is providing Rs 1,300 per quintal as MSP, the rate in Haryana is Rs 2,150.

Update by ANI

Will Not Allow Rajasthan's Bajra to be Sold in Haryana: Khattar

हरियाणा की अनाज मंडियों में बाजरा ₹2,150/ क्विंटल की दर से खरीदा जा रहा है, जबकि पड़ोसी राज्य राजस्थान में ₹1300 के भाव पर बाजरा बिक रहा है। इसलिए वहां से बाजरा लाकर हरियाणा में बेचने की शिकायतें मिल रही हैं। वहां का बाजरा यहां बिकने नहीं दिया जाएगा। — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 28, 2020

According to the Opposition, the BJP state governments are acting in contradiction to the Centre's farm laws which allow the farmers to bypass their zonal or state mandis and sell their produce in any part of the country. The Centre's top brass has, since passage of the controversial laws, have defended them with the slogan of "one nation, one market".

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Dotasara, while questioning Khattar's decision to block farmers from outside of Haryana to sell their bajra, said his action has proved that the new laws are not aimed at helping the farmers but only the "cronies who are backing this (central) government".

