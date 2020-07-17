Mumbai, Jul 17 (PTI) With the single-day spike of 8,308 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the tally of patients in the state mounted to 2,92,589 on Friday, the health department said.

This is the third time that the number of single-day cases has breached the 8,000-mark in the state.

Also Read | Kolkata Airport Extends Restrictions on Flights Entering From 6 Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Till July 31: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

On Thursday, the state had recorded the highest one- day growth of 8,641 new cases, while on July 11, as many as 8,139 patients had tested positive.

As the virus claimed 258 lives on Friday alone, the state's death toll increased to 11,452, a statement from the health department said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Police SOG Allowed to Enter Manesar Hotel Where Rebel Congress MLAs Are Camping.

A total of 2,217 patients recovered and discharged from hospitals following their recovery during the day. With this, the number of recovered people grew to 1,60,357, it said.

Currently, there are 1,20,780 active cases in the state.

So far, 14,84,630 people have been tested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)