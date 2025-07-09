Hyderabad, July 9: A 43-year-old man died and 15 others were hospitalised after allegedly consuming adulterated toddy in the Kukatpally area of Telangana's Hyderabad, officials said on Wednesday. According to police, the deceased, identified as Seetharam, a daily wage labourer (mason), reportedly consumed toddy at HMT Hills on the evening of July 7. Later that night, he started vomiting and diarrhoea.

As his condition worsened, Seetharam's wife took him to Arundathi Hospital in Dundigal. He was later referred to Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon examinations, the police said. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the KPHB Police Station. Seetharam's wife has lodged a complaint, expressing suspicion over the circumstances leading to his death. Telangana: Excise Department Seize 56 Liquor Bottles Worth INR 2.50 Lakhs in 3 Cases; 4 Arrested for Illicit Transportation.

15 People Hospitalised After Consuming Adulterated Toddy

#WATCH | Hyderabad | Telangana Excise Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao visits KIMS Hospital to meet the persons who are undergoing treatment after they allegedly consumed illicit liquor in Kukatpally At least 15 people were hospitalised after allegedly consuming adulterated toddy at… pic.twitter.com/kocc4SiwU4 — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

Further investigation is underway, the police added. At least 15 others who also consumed toddy from the same shop were hospitalised, with one person reported to be in critical condition. The rest are undergoing treatment at Ramdev Hospital in Hyderabad. "A total of 15 people were hospitalised after consuming toddy at a shop in Kukatpally. They were shifted to Ramdev Hospital for treatment. One person is in serious condition while others are stable and under observation," said an excise official. Hyderabad’s Upscale Liquor Mart ‘Tonique’ Closed by Excise Officials After Licence Expiry.

Meanwhile, former Telangana Minister and BRS leader Niranjan Reddy visited the victims at the hospital and demanded strict action by the state government against the adulteration of toddy being sold in shops across the state. BJP MP Eatala Rajender also met the affected victims in the emergency ward. Speaking to ANI, he urged the state government to take proper action against the adulteration of toddy in shops across the state. He also demanded compensation for the deceased's family.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)