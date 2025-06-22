Balasore (Odisha), Jun 22 (PTI) One person died after being swept away by floodwater in Odisha's Balasore district as over 50 villages remained marooned because of the deluge, officials said on Sunday.

The flash flood has affected over 50,000 people in four blocks of the district.

Maheswar Pila, 24, of Kulha village of Baliapal block had gone missing after being swept away by the floodwater on Saturday.

“His body was recovered by NDRF personnel during a search operation on Sunday and handed over to the family members after postmortem examination,” an official said.

At least four blocks - Baliapal, Bhograi, Basta and Jaleswar - were inundated.

However, the administration hopes that the situation will now improve as the water level of Subarnarekha has started receding.

Meanwhile, the flood water has already entered into villages and agricultural fields and it may require around four to five days to recover from the situation, officials said.

The state government has deployed boats and teams from the Fire Service, ODRAF and NDRF to help the administration in rescue and relief operations.

Boats are the only means of communication now as village roads were submerged in flood water, an official said.

Many people from the affected villages have shifted to river embankments in the higher region and are taking shelter under polythene sheets.

Balasore Collector and District Magistrate in a post on X said drinking water is being distributed to the affected people in tankers and bottles.

ASHA workers are actively distributing ORS & halogen tablets in over 50 marooned villages, the official said.

Authorities of Chandil Dam in Jharkhand released excess water without informing Odisha, Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi alleged terming it a "criminal misconduct".

The opposition Congress said it has formed a committee to oversee the relief work and distribution of relief to the flood-affected people in Bhogarai, Baliapal and Jalaswar areas.

