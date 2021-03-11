New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): One person died and eight others were injured in an accident that took place when they were carrying out repair work on a railway track near Yamuna Khadar in New Delhi on Wednesday night.

As per the Delhi Police, the injured persons are undergoing treatment at two different hospitals.

An FIR has been registered under section 287, (rash/negligent action with machinery so as to endanger human life), 337 and 304A have been registered at the Shakarpur Police Station. (ANI)

