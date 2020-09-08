Dimapur, Sep 8 (PTI) A metal scrap collector was killed and four others were injured on Tuesday when a suspected World War II-era bomb exploded in Nagaland's Dimapur district, police said.

The blast occurred in Burma Camp area when the scrap collector was pounding the bomb with a hammer to dismantle it, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-1) Dr Naieem Mustafa said.

Also Read | Fitch Ratings Slashes India’s GDP Forecast to -10.5% from -5% for FY 2021.

The bomb is suspected to be of World War II-era, he said.

His house was partially damaged due to the blast.

Also Read | What is Sandalwood Drug Case? Kannada Actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani Among Prominent Names Arrested So Far.

All the four injured persons, including a woman, were taken to a hospital, he said.

Further investigation is underway, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)