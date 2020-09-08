Bengaluru, September 8: The Kannada film industry is jolted by the Sandalwood drug case, which has brought under the radar popular personalities including actors, realtors and politicians. As the probe continues, the case is emerging more murkier. Two popular regional actresses, Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, have been arrested. Sanjjanaa Galrani Arrested In Drug Racket: All You Need To Know About The Sandalwood Actress.

What is The Sandalwood Case and Prominent Names Held So Far

Sandalwood is the term used for referring to the Kannada film industry. The case was unearthed after the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru Police nabbed a couple of drug peddlers, including an African migrant. After interrogating them, it was revealed that substances banned under the NDPS Act were being used at parties organised by members of the regional film industry.

The FIR registered by the police, as of September 6, named the following 11 persons: Shiva Prakash Chappi, Ragini Dwivedi, Viren Khanna, Prashanth Ranka, Vaibhav Jain, Aditya Alva, Loum Pepper Samba, Prashanth Raju, Ashwini, Abhi Swami, Rahul Thonshe and Vinay.

The police is expected to add the names of Galrani, who was taken into custody today, and RTO personnel K Ravishankar who is accused to have played a key role in facilitating the supply of drugs to members of Sandalwood.

During Ravishankar's interrogation, the Crime Branch reportedly learnt about the use of banned substances including contraband drugs and marijuana at parties hosted and organised by some Sandalwood members. It was also found that rave parties were organised by the Kannada film industry members at select-locations in Bengaluru.

