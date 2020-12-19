Chandigarh, Dec 19 (PTI) Coronavirus claimed one more life in Chandigarh on Saturday as 65 new cases took the union territory's infection count to 19,044, a medical bulletin said.

So far, 306 people have succumbed to the infection in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. There are 494 active cases as of now, according to the medical bulletin.

A total of 105 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 18,244, as per the bulletin.

A total of 1,67,704 samples have been taken for testing so far and of these, 1,47,795 tested negative while reports of 139 samples are awaited, it said.

