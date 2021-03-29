Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 29 (PTI) One more person died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Monday as six fresh cases surfaced, taking the infection count in the district to 8,844, according to an official.

So far,111 people have succumbed to the infection in the district.

According to Chief Medical Officer SK Aggarwal, the 72-year-old woman died at a medical college here. She was admitted to the medical facility on March 20.

Meanwhile, five patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,594. Aggarwal said currently, 140 patients are under treatment in the district.

