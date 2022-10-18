Meerut, Oct 18 (PTI) One person died while another was missing after a boat capsized in the Ganga here on Tuesday morning, a senior official said.

Fifteen people were on the boat at the time it capsized, District Magistrate Deepak Meena said.

Fourteen people, including a woman, were rescued. One of those rescued, identified as Monu, died while being taken to hospital, Meena said.

He added that one person was still missing and efforts were on to trace him.

The boat collided with a bridge pillar at Hastinapur after losing control in the fast current and overturned, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

The boat was on its way to Bijnor, he said.

National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel undertook the rescue work, he said.

