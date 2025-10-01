Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while laying the foundation stone and inaugurating urban development schemes, highlighted the government's push for tourism and local products.

Speaking at the event, Dhami said, "Our government is working on many important schemes to encourage tourism and the local economy. Through the 'One District, Two Products' initiative, we have promoted local products. House of Himalaya has given our local products greater prominence."

Also Read | Cabinet Approves 57 New Kendriya Vidyalaya: PM Narendra Modi Says Establishment of 57 New KVs Is 'Landmark Step'.

He added, "The demand for products made by women in the state, sold under the House of Himalaya, is increasing worldwide. We are opening our stores in many places in the country."

Earlier today, CM Dhami virtually inaugurated air services on the Pithoragarh-Munsyari-Pithoragarh and Haldwani-Almora-Haldwani routes under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN) from the Chief Minister's residence.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor Reappointed As Chairperson of Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Dhami stated that the launch of these air services will significantly enhance transportation for people residing in the state's remote areas.

The Chief Minister noted that Almora and Munsyari are among Uttarakhand's ancient towns, holding immense historical and cultural significance.

"Known for their natural beauty, historic temples, and rich cultural heritage, these towns attract tourists from across the country and abroad. With the launch of helicopter services, tourists will now be able to reach Almora and Munsyari much more conveniently," the statement read.

The statement mentioned that the travel time between Haldwani and Almora will be reduced from 3-4 hours to just a few minutes. These services are expected to boost tourism and accelerate economic development in both regions.

Helicopter services have connected key locations, including Gauchar, Joshiada, Haldwani, Munsyari, Mussoorie, Pithoragarh, Pantnagar, Champawat, Bageshwar, Nainital, and Almora. The Chief Minister added that in the coming days, more essential locations will also be connected through these services.

Along with strengthening air connectivity within the state, efforts are being made to expand international flight operations to establish Uttarakhand as a major global destination, the statement mentioned. Work is also underway to develop Jolly Grant and Pantnagar airports to handle international air services.

Notably, helicopter services on the Pithoragarh-Munsyari-Pithoragarh and Haldwani-Almora-Haldwani routes will operate twice daily, seven days a week. The Pithoragarh to Munsyari flights will operate at 10:30 AM and 1:50 PM, while the return flights from Munsyari to Pithoragarh will run at 10:50 AM and 2:10 PM. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)