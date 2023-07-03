New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a person over a financial dispute in southeast Delhi's Okhla Industrial Area, police said on Monday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sarfaraz Alam alias Raju, they said.

Ali Hasan, a 26-year-old resident of Tekhand village, was admitted to the ESIC Hospital with stab injuries on June 15 and an attempt-to-murder case was registered at Okhla Industrial Area police station, a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, the police recorded the statement of an eyewitness, identified as Mukesh.

Mukesh said Hasan met him at Gola Kuan on June 15 and told him that he had to borrow money from Alam, who works at Okhla Phase-1, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

Hasan asked Mukesh to accompany him. When they reached Okhla Phase-1, an argument broke out between Hasan and Alam over Rs 3,500. The argument escalated and Alam allegedly stabbed Hasan with a sharp object near his left shoulder, Deo said.

The doctors at ESIC Hospital referred Hasan to a higher centre and he was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. He succumbed on June 26, the police said.

The police arrested Alam from the Nawada district of Bihar, Deo said.

