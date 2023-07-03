Srinagar, July 3: Three labourers made an attempt to self-immolate themselves in J&K’s Anantnag district on Monda , but were rescued on time, officials said.

Reports here said that three local labourers tried to self-immolate themselves in the botanical garden in Kokernag town on Anantnag. Uttar Pradesh: Youth Who Tried To Self-Immolate Outside CM Yogi Adityanath’s House, Dies at Lucknow Hospital.

“People inside the garden panicked after seeing the self-immolation attempt. Onlookers rescued the three on time and shifted them to the local hospital," the reports said. The labourers have been identified as Zakir Hussain, Arshid Ahmad, and Bilal Ahmad. Bengaluru Couple Threaten Self-Immolation Amid Anti-Encroachment Drive (Watch Video).

Reports said they attempted self-immolation over some transfer issue involving their services as casual labourers in the government Floriculture Department.

