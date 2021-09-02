Pernem (Goa) [India], September 2 (ANI): The Pernem Police on Thursday arrested a person for alleged rash and negligent driving at Morjim beach in Goa.

The accused has been identified as Gourav Bishwad (25).

"An information was received that one tourist has been driving his rented car on Morjim beach and thereby causing risk to general public moving on the beach. The police reached the spot and arrested the accused," said Jivba Dalvi, Police Inspector, Pernem.

Police registered an offence under section 279, 336 IPC and also seized the vehicle and took it in custody.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

