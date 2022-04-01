New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly snatching the mobile phone from a tea seller while he was on his way to open his stall in north Delhi's Burari, police said on Friday.

The accused, Aman, who was involved in seven cases, was released from jail in December, 2021. He along with his associate Ashish, who is absconding, committed the offence in the early hours of March 28, they said.

The incident took place when 56-year-old Yogender Kumar, resident of Swaroop Nagar, was on his way to open his tea stall in Burari. When he reached the 100 Foota Road, two bike-borne men snatched his mobile phone and fled away, police said.

According to police, the victim could not make a PCR call and went to his tea stall but the same evening, his son called the police after he reached home from his workplace.

During investigation, police found that the number was still active and technical surveillance gave them an idea about the possible location of the accused but they were untraceable, said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

Later, when the victim's son tried calling on Kumar's mobile phone, the accused responded and told him to deposit a certain amount into a Paytm account belonging to his acquaintance, who runs an egg shop, and promised to give back the SIM card, the officer said.

When the victim's son informed police about the call, the investigators asked him to deposit Rs 500 into the aforementioned Paytm account. When the accused came to collect the cash from his acquaintance, he was overpowered by the police, the DCP said.

The mobile phone was recovered, police said, adding efforts are being made to nab the remaining accused.

