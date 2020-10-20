New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man for stabbing a 25-year-old person to death, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South East.

The accused has been identified at Vishwajeet (42) alias Chacha, who is resident of Bengali Colony, Tughlaqabad while the deceased has been identified as Vicky Gupta (25). Vicky is a resident of Sangam Vihar.

The Delhi police started the investigation after Vicky Gupta's brother Kuldeep Gupta brought him to Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi which said that he was brought dead.

According the police, Kuldeep Gupta, who is an autodriver said that a quarrel broke out between the deceased and the accused over loss of money while playing cards and in a fit of rage Vishwajeet stabbed Gupta.

The weapon of offence, a knife, was recovered from the accused. He was previously involved in six cases of dacoity, robbery, Arms Act and NDPS Act.

A FIR under 302 IPC has been registered at Govindpuri Police Station and further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

