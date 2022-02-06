Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): One woman died and 14 others were seriously injured after a private bus overturned in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday.

The bus was carrying sixty passengers, said the local administration. It overturned while overtaking a vehicle.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Valuables Worth Rs 329.49 Crore Seized for Violation of Model Code of Conduct.

As per the local administration, one of the female passengers alleged that her bag and Rs 10,000 went missing during the incident.

The incident occurred in Patrasi village in the Kotwali area of the district. Injured passengers have been admitted to the district hospital. (ANI)

Also Read | BJP Taught Rahul Gandhi Going to Temples, Says JP Nadda.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)