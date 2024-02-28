Thane (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): One person was killed after a massive fire broke out at a godown in the Azad Nagar area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the fire broke out at around 4.30 am on Wednesday from the waste that was dumped nearby.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Engineering Student Dies by Suicide After Losing Money in Online Betting Game, FIR Registered.

At least four people were injured in the incident, including two children and two Fire Brigade personnel of Mira Bhaindar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), officials said.

" Around 4:30 am, a fire broke out in the Azad Nagar area. The fire started from the waste that was dumped nearby. The fire has been brought under control. One person has died, 2 Mahanagar Palika Fire Brigade personnel and another 2 have suffered injuries," DCP Prakash Gaikwad said while speaking to ANI.

Also Read | ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Row: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Says No Question of Protecting Anyone if FSL Report Proves Allegation.

Visuals from the incident spot showed huge flames and thick smoke rising from the sheds.

As per an MBMC statement, the fire was confined to a 4000 sq m area and several commercial shops were gutted in the flames.

The fire has been doused completely and cooling operations are underway, the statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)