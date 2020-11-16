Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): One person was killed in Wajidpur village after a clash erupted between two groups over a minor issue on Sunday.

"Foot of victim fell on a water pouch lying on road and it's water spilled on another youth, resulting in clashes. Four people have been arrested so far," said Rajkumar Aggarwal, Kanpur Superintendent of Police (SP).

Other locals also gathered when the clash erupted, the SP informed.

"The situation is now under control," he added. (ANI)

