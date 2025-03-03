Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) One person was killed when two motorcycles collided with each other here, police said on Monday.

Two persons were seriously injured in the accident that took place near Nawada Chauraha under the Kakrauli police station area on Sunday evening, they said.

The deceased was identified as Sonu (28). The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The injured, Raja and Ritik, are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

