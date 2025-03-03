New Delhi, March 3: On the occasion of World Wildlife Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed the central government's dedication to protecting and preserving the nation's rich biodiversity. Taking to X, PM Modi shared a message emphasising the importance of wildlife conservation. "Today, on World Wildlife Day, let's reiterate our commitment to protect and preserve the incredible biodiversity of our planet. Every species plays a vital role -- let's safeguard their future for generations to come!" "We also take pride in India's contributions towards preserving and protecting wildlife," he added.

As part of his commitment to wildlife conservation, the Prime Minister is visiting Sasan Gir, Gujarat, a region renowned for being the last abode of the Asiatic lion. His visit aligns with this year's theme, 'Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet,' which underscores the need for sustainable funding and community participation in conservation initiatives. World Wildlife Day 2025: PM Baredntra Modi To Visit Sasan Gir Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat Today, Will Inaugurate Veterinary Hospital.

During the visit, PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a newly established veterinary hospital in Sasan Gir, aimed at enhancing healthcare facilities for the Asiatic lion population. Following this, he will return to Singh Sadan, where he will preside over a meeting of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL), deliberating on key wildlife conservation strategies. He will also engage with women forest staff in the region, promoting inclusivity and encouraging greater female participation in conservation efforts.

Gujarat has been at the forefront of lion conservation, with dedicated measures to safeguard and expand the habitat of the Asiatic lion. Currently, these majestic big cats inhabit nearly 30,000 square kilometres, spanning 53 talukas in nine districts of the state. To bolster conservation efforts, the Gujarat government has established a National Referral Centre for Wildlife over a 20.24-hectare area in Junagadh. When Is World Wildlife Day 2025? Know Date and Significance of the Day That Highlights the Need for Conservation Of Wild Animals And Plants.

The state has also introduced cutting-edge facilities, including a high-tech wildlife monitoring centre and a state-of-the-art veterinary hospital in Sasan Gir, ensuring advanced care for endangered species. Recognising the importance of law enforcement in conservation, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi praised the coordinated efforts of the Gujarat Police and the Forest Department in safeguarding the state's wildlife.

In 2024, the state government strengthened its conservation framework by recruiting 237 beat guards, including 162 men and 75 women, to improve surveillance and protection within the Gir Protected Area. These efforts align with a broader strategy to not only protect Asiatic lions but also support the conservation of other endangered species in the region.

Gujarat's commitment to wildlife preservation is further reflected in the success of the 'Gir Samvad Setu' initiative, which has facilitated over 300 community engagement programs to address local concerns and promote conservation awareness. Additionally, nine breeding centres have been established to preserve herbivorous species essential for maintaining the balance of the Gir ecosystem.

