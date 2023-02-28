Kochi, Feb 28 (PTI) A man died while seven others, including three children, were injured in an explosion at a firecracker unit near Varapuzha here on Tuesday, police said.

Police and Fire and Rescue services personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.

The incident occurred in the evening, they said adding investigation is on.

