New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): One more accused has been arrested in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case, said police.

The total number of arrests in the case is now 22 while two juveniles have also been apprehended.

"During the probe of the Jahangirpuri violence case, one more accused namely a 36-year-old Sheikh Hameed has been arrested. He is a scrap dealer. During interrogation, he disclosed that he had supplied bottles that were used for pelting during the incident," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North-West, Usha Rangnani.

A total of seven accused were produced in the Rohini court on Monday. As many as 14 accused were produced before the court on Sunday. The court then sent two prime accused - Ansar and Aslam - to police custody for one day. The remaining 12 were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, while addressing a press conference on Monday, assured that action will be taken against those found guilty irrespective of their class, creed, community and religion.

He also said that a close watch is being kept on social media platforms to tackle the spread of misinformation and those involved will face legal action.

Talking about the investigation into the incident, Asthana said the police are doing an analysis of the CCTV footage of the incident and digital media.

Three firearms and five swords have been recovered from the possession of the accused persons, said police.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi's top cop said, "As of now, three firearms recovered. A forensic examination will be done on the recovery. Restrictions in the Jahangirpuri area were imposed to create a sense of safety. The police deployment will be decreased after the situation gets better."

An altercation between two groups erupted during a religious procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and one civilian. (ANI)

