Shahdol, April 18: A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly thrashing his elder brother to death after the latter refused him Rs 100 in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Bairiha village under the Budhar police station area on Sunday evening, an official said.

Budhar police station in-charge Rajesh Chandra Mishra told PTI that the accused Deendayal Pav (48) and his elder brother Prabhudayal Pav (50) were neighbours in the village.

On Sunday evening, Deendayal asked for Rs 100 from Prabhudayal but he refused.

In a fit of rage, Deendayal tossed Prabhudayal and slammed him on the ground several times, leading to his death, Mishra said. He said a case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In another incident from Tripura, a middle-aged woman suspected of having an extramarital relationship was allegedly beaten up and forced to marry her "lover" in Tripura's Khowai district, police said on Monday.

The alleged incident took place at Madhya Krishnapur in Teliamura police station area on Saturday night, following which the woman has been hospitalised, an officer said.

