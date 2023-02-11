Haridwar, Feb 11 (PTI) Another person was arrested here on Saturday in connection with the patwari exam paper leak case, police said.

Twelve people have been arrested so far in the case, SSP Ajay Singh, who is heading the SIT in charge of the case, said.

Suresh, the latest to be nabbed, is a maternal uncle of main accused Sanjiv Dubey, the SSP said.

Suresh is accused of sharing the question papers with candidates at a resort in Biharigarh in exchange for money. He also allegedly took Rs 20,000 in advance from them.

The SIT had on Friday arrested a coaching centre owner in the same matter.

