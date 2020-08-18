Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): One more person died in the fire incident at an organic chemicals factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday.

Earlier, ANI reported that one person was killed and at least three were injured after fire broke out at the factory in Boisar municipality.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh University Postpones Exams Scheduled For August 18 After High Court’s Order.

Palghar Collector Kailas Shinde had earlier said that there were 20 people working at the factory at the time of the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)