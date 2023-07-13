Bengaluru, Jul 13 (PTI) The police on Thursday arrested the owner of internet service provider G-Net in connection with the gruesome murder of two senior executives of a private firm here on Tuesday, a police officer said on Thursday.

Addressing reporters, DCP of Bengaluru North-East division B M Laxmi Prasad said, “We have arrested Arun Kumar in connection with the double murder at Amrutahalli... he played a major role in the conspiracy.”

Also Read | Chandrayaan-3 Launch Update: Countdown for India's Third Moon Mission Progressing Smoothly, Says ISRO Official.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vinu Kumar and the Managing Director (MD) Phaneendra Subramanya of internet broadband service provider Aeronics Media Pvt. Ltd. were hacked to death by a gang of three men at Pampa Extension near Amruthahalli, a residential area here, on Tuesday.

Also Read | Delhi Floods: Patients Shifted to Safer Places As Flood Water Enters Sushruta Trauma Centre.

The police has arrested the main accused Shabarish alias Felix (27), Vinay Reddy (23) and Santosh alias Santhu (26).

The DCP said Kumar and Subramanya were earlier working with G Net. After they quit and started their own firm, the company suffered losses due to which the murder might have taken place.

“We have to ascertain his exact role and the way he helped the murderers to execute the crime,” he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)