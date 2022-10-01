Sultanpur, Oct 1 (PTI) One person was killed and two others were injured when their motorcycle was run over by a truck, police said on Saturday.

Kotwali Dehat police station SHO Shivkant Tripathi said the accident occurred on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj National Highway late on Friday night.

Also Read | Delhi Horror: 10-Year-Old Boy, Assaulted and Sodomised by Three Friends, Dies in Hospital; DCW Demands Strict Punishment For Culprits.

Three persons were travelling on the motorcycle when it was hit by a truck near Pyarepatti bypass, Tripathi said.

The deceased has been identified as Sushil Kumar (25). His body has been sent for post mortem, he added.

Also Read | 5G Launch in India: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates IMC 2022 Exhibition, Experiences 5G Tech by Different Operators (Watch Video).

The other two motorcyclists are undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)