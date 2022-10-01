New Delhi, October 1: A 10-year-old boy, who was assaulted and sodomised allegedly by his three friends in northeast Delhi's New Seelampur area, died at a hospital here on Saturday, police said.

In a Hindi tweet, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, too, confirmed the boy's death. She said he suffered a lot and demanded stringent punishment to the accused.

Earlier, the DCW had issued a notice to the city police in this connection.

The police had apprehended two of the accused and produced them before the Juvenile Justice Board.

The victim and the accused are neighbours and belong to the same age group. They hail from the same community, police had said, adding the incident took place on September 18.

