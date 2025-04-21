Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 21 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that frequent elections throughout the year hinder development work, waste financial resources, and disrupt normal life. He emphasised that if 'One Nation, One Election' is implemented, then voters can exercise their democratic rights properly.

"To make the democratic process more citizen-friendly and development-oriented, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced the One Nation, One Election bill in Parliament," said CM Saha.

The Chief Minister said this while addressing a discussion on One Nation, One Election organised by the BJP Tripura Pradesh Legal Cell at Sukanta Academy in Agartala.

"PM Modi is taking one decision after another, and he fulfils it. In the case of Triple Talaq, we saw many crocodile tears criticising it, but PM Modi scrapped it. Many said it would create riots, but nothing happened. We have only one himmatwala and a true leader -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Since independence, we have had two true leaders: Atal Bihari Vajpayee and now PM Modi," he said.

Speaking on the issue of the Waqf Amendment Act, CM Saha said, "Many have spoken about Waqf, but what have they done? They can occupy any land whenever they want illegally. They occupy government lands too, claiming it as Waqf land, which we were not aware of. PM Modi said this needs amendment, and now it has become the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. Some people are trying to create issues, but these are the needs of the hour. PM Modi has been working for the welfare of the people."

"Three criminal laws were also developed and changed, and now anyone can go to any police station and file an FIR. One Nation, One Election is implemented in many countries, so why not in our country? In 2047, Vikshit Bharat means presenting the country free from bad traditions and corruption, and creating a comfortable zone. Whatever the Opposition is claiming has no basis. They are doing politics just for their survival," the Chief Minister added.

Tripura Chief Minister further said that a huge amount of money and time is spent during elections.

"If One Nation, One Election starts, then voters can implement their rights properly. Even during normal elections, development work is hampered, along with education, as maximum manpower is taken from the education department. We must support it," he added.

BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharya, Chief Whip Kalyani Roy, BJP Vice President Subal Bhowmik, and social worker Dr Ashok Sinha were present in the event. (ANI)

