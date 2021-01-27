Shillong, Jan 27 (PTI) One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Wednesday, taking the tally in the northeastern state to 13,741, a senior health department official said.

Meghalaya now has 89 active COVID-19 cases, Health Services Director Aman War said.

War said 10 patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,506 in the state.

A total of 146 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state so far, he said.

Meghalaya has so far tested 3.03 lakh samples for COVID-19, he added.

