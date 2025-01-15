New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday remembered iconic Tamil philosopher, poet and thinker Thiruvalluvar on the occasion of Thiruvalluvar Day, saying his verses reflect the essence of Tamil culture and the nation's philosophical heritage.

"On Thiruvalluvar Day, we remember one of our land's greatest philosophers, poets, and thinkers, the great Thiruvalluvar. His verses reflect the essence of Tamil culture and our philosophical heritage. His teachings emphasize righteousness, compassion, and justice. His timeless work, the Tirukkural, stands as a beacon of inspiration, offering profound insights on a wide range of issues. We will continue to work hard to fulfil his vision for our society," PM Modi posted on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Meanwhile, celebrating the occasion, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said (originally in Tamil) on X: "Let us honor Ayyan Thiruvalluvar, the symbol of Tamil greatness who provided a common standard for all people of the world! Let us follow the path of the Kural! Let us maintain an egalitarian society!"

Similarly, his son and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin posted, "On the occasion of Thiruvalluvar Day, we joined the Hon'ble Chief Minister [MK Stalin] this morning to pay homage to the portrait of Ayyan Valluvar placed near the statue on Kamaraj Salai, Chennai. May the great fame of Ayyan Thiruvalluvar, who gave the common secret to all the people living in the world, be exalted. Let us walk on the path shown by the Kural to prosper humanity."

In an official statement released by Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi said, "The Nation remembers with profound gratitude and utmost reverence Thiruvalluvar, the Tamil patron saint of Bharat. Several thousand years ago he bequeathed us the unparalleled wisdom Tirukkural, the matchless guide for every individual and institution. In the Sanatan civilisational tradition of Bharat he taught us the sublimity of devotion to God and profoundity of right conduct in our individual and collective life. He laid down a comprehensive virtuous code for all sections of the society as well as the rulers. Though we are celebrating Thiruvalluvar Day today, he remains our everyday guide and hence should be remembered and celebrated everyday. Thanks to Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi who is a great devotee of Thiruvalluvar, teachings of Tirukkural are now resonating across the world."

"Kural" refers to Thirukkural, which is the collection of hundreds of Thiruvalluvar's couplets on various topics. Thiruvalluvar Day is typically observed on January 15 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, as part of the annual Pongal festivities. (ANI)

