The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi remembers the great Tamil philosopher, poet and thinker Thiruvalluvar, today, on Thiruvalluvar Day. Prime Minister Shri Modi remarked that the great Thiruvalluvar's verses reflect the essence of Tamil culture and our philosophical heritage. "His timeless work, the Tirukkural, stands as a beacon of inspiration, offering profound insights on a wide range of issues", Shri Modi stated. The Prime Minister posted on X:

"On Thiruvalluvar Day, we remember one of our land’s greatest philosophers, poets, and thinkers, the great Thiruvalluvar. His verses reflect the essence of Tamil culture and our philosophical heritage. His teachings emphasize righteousness, compassion, and justice. His timeless work, the Tirukkural, stands as a beacon of inspiration, offering profound insights on a wide range of issues. We will continue to work hard to fulfil his vision for our society."

நமது நாட்டின் மிகச்சிறந்த தத்துவஞானிகள், புலவர்கள் மற்றும் சிந்தனையாளர்களில் ஒருவரான திருவள்ளுவரைத் திருவள்ளுவர் தினத்தில் நாம் நினைவுகூர்வோம். அவர் இயற்றிய திருக்குறள் தமிழ் கலாச்சாரம் மற்றும் பாரம்பரியத்தின் சாரத்தைப் பிரதிபலிக்கிறது. அவரது போதனைகள் நீதி, கருணை, நேர்மை… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2025

