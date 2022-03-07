Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 7 (ANI): One security personnel was injured in an IED blast in the Ilmidi area of the Bijapur district earlier today.

A police official said today that a District Force constable was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district today.

Also Read | Exit Poll Results 2022 Live Updates: Check Latest Predictions For Assembly Elections in UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur And Goa.

The injured jawan has been admitted to the district hospital in Bijapur and is stable, the official added.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | International Women’s Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi to Address Seminar at Women Saint’s Camp at Dhordo in Kutch.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)