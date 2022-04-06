Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 6 (ANI): One terrorist has been killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Tral area of Awantipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said police.

"Awantipora Encounter Update: 01 terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Also Read | Fuel Price Hike: Petrol, Diesel Prices Surge by 80 Paise; Total Increase Now Stands at Rs 10.

The encounter began earlier today between security forces and terrorists in the Tral area of Awantipora district.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | Heat Wave Conditions to Continue in Northwest, West and Central India: IMD.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation apprehended a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist in the Ladoora area of Rafiabad, Sopore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)