Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 20 (ANI): One unidentified terrorist was neutralised in an encounter in Pampore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora on Friday morning, the police said.

Further details are awaited as the operation is in progress.

Also Read | Rajiv Gandhi’s 77th Birth Anniversary: IYC, NSUI to Organise Blood Donation Camps, Photo Exhibition, Sports, Cultural Events in Delhi.

The encounter started in wee hours of Friday at Khrew, Pampore area of Awantipora.

"#Encounter has started at Khrew, #Pampore area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: Gartang Gali in Nelong Valley of Uttarkashi District Open for Tourists After 59 Years.

On August 13, two days before the Independence Day, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed during an encounter in Kulgam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)