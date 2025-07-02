By Vishu Adhana

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Only 80 end-of-life vehicles were seized on the first day of Delhi's newly enforced fuel ban targeting overage vehicles, with officials attributing the low number to reduced vehicle turnout at fuel stations.

Effective since July 1, the ban prohibits fuel stations across the National Capital from dispensing petrol or diesel to end-of-life (EoL) vehicles, defined as petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years.

The measure, spearheaded by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and enforced by the Delhi Transport Department, aims to curb vehicular emissions and improve the city's deteriorating air quality.

"A total of 80 vehicles were impounded altogether by all agencies," Delhi Transport Commissioner Niharika Rai told ANI.

When asked why the number is relatively low, Rai said, "Vehicles came out less only today." She refused to comment on whether the number is expected to rise.

According to official records, Delhi has approximately 60.14 lakh deregistered EoL vehicles, of which a significant number remain in active use. Data from the VAHAN database indicates that the city has over 62 lakh EoL vehicles, including 41 lakh two-wheelers and 18 lakh four-wheelers.

The latest enforcement drive, based on Direction No. 89 issued by CAQM on April 23, 2025, mandates fuel station operators to deny fuel, display mandatory signage, and report non-compliance weekly.

Violations by fuel stations may lead to penalties under Section 192 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, while EoL vehicles caught refueling face impoundment and legal action.

The implementation is backed by an advanced Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system installed at 498 fuel stations and three ISBTs.

These cameras instantly scan license plates and verify details via the centralised VAHAN database. Non-compliant vehicles are flagged, fuel denied, and alerts sent to enforcement agencies for further action including impoundment and scrapping.

Between June 1 and June 23, 2025, over 77.8 lakh vehicles were screened using the ANPR system, identifying 1.36 lakh as end-of-life. Additionally, 8.05 lakh vehicles renewed their Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) during the same period.

Speaking on the initiative, Special CP Traffic Management Ajay Chaudhary said, "We have seized 16 vehicles, mostly two-wheelers, from petrol stations for violating the fuel ban. The awareness generated through media and public outreach has led to a lower turnout of EoL vehicles."

The enforcement drive will expand to Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, and Sonipat from November 1, while the rest of the NCR will follow from April 1, 2026.

Over 100 dedicated enforcement teams from the Delhi Transport Department are monitoring real-time data to target fuel stations with high EoL vehicle visits and ensure compliance. (ANI)

